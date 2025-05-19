PM says The Bahamas has “turned the corner,” nation no longer in crisis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Prime Minister Philip Davis says The Bahamas has “turned the corner,” declaring that the country is no longer in crisis and is now on a path of recovery, growth, and strengthened public optimism.

Speaking to members of the Progressive Liberal Party’s Men’s Branch, Davis highlighted key indicators of progress, including record-breaking tourism, declining unemployment, and a surge in new investments. Most notably, he pointed to the recently signed $827 million Grand Lucayan redevelopment deal as a milestone that signals real momentum for the island of Grand Bahama.

“When we came into office, we were handed an economy on life support, a healthcare system under pressure, and a people burdened with fear, fatigue, and frustration,” Davis said. “And yet—through steady leadership, focused governance, and the belief that we could do better—we didn’t just hold the line. We moved it forward.”

The Prime Minister said the country’s recovery is no accident, but the result of sustained effort by the Progressive Liberal Party government and the faith Bahamians have placed in them.

“In just under four years, we have started to rebuild what others broke and restore what others abandoned,” he said.

Davis acknowledged that Grand Bahama had long been promised change that failed to materialize. But with the Grand Lucayan agreement, he said, the island is seeing more than just a deal—it is witnessing a turning point.

“Over $827 million in investment. Thousands of jobs. Real momentum. Real hope,” he said.

He also cited ongoing infrastructure projects, including the building of a new hospital, airport upgrades, improvements to the water system, and investments in people, all as evidence that “the page is turning” and “the corner is being turned.”

The Prime Minister emphasized the shift in national mood, saying Bahamians are starting to believe and dream again.

“We are not here to pat ourselves on the back—we are here to push even harder. Because we didn’t come to office to manage decline. We came to build something better. To break the status quo.”

Davis dismissed critics and doubters, declaring that the government will remain focused on its work.

“We will stay focused on the work. We are turning the corner—and we are just getting started.”

He concluded with a rallying call to the party’s supporters, urging them not to grow complacent but to prepare for the challenges ahead.

“Now is not the time to get comfortable. Now is the time to get battle ready.”