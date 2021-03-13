PM says term limits will be legislated “as quick as possible”

Minnis: “I have one more term”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday that he still intends to implement term limits as he expressed confidence in a second term.

Term limits along with a fixed election date were among the big-ticket items promised by Minnis in the lead-up to the 2017 General Election and the Speech from the Throne.

Asked whether he still intends to implement the measure, Minnis told reporters: “I have one more term.

“Election is due by May of next year.

“Whenever election is called and I have no doubt we win, and roll into my last and final term.

“I will legislate it as quickly as possible. However, I most certainly would adhere to what has been said”

Long ahead of the last election, Minnis pledged to introduce legislation that would limit the terms of prime ministers to two terms.

In September 2018, the prime minister said the draft constitutional bills dealing with term limits and a fixed election date could soon be completed and made available to the public.

While he did not commit to a date, Minnis said at the time that the bills would be prepared before the end of the year.

Those bills have yet to be brought to the public

The measures would require a referendum.

Minnis has said new leadership after a maximum of two terms would allow new views and ideas to push the nation forward.

In the Speech from the Throne, the government said, through a referendum, it would introduce term limits for prime ministers; introduce a system of recall for non-performing members of Parliament and constitute an independent Electoral Commission and Boundaries Commission.

Former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling served five consecutive terms – from 1969 to 1992.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham served three terms: from 1992 to 1997, from 1997 to 2002, and from 2007 to 2012.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie served two terms: between 2002 and 2007, and 2012 and 2017.