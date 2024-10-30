Watch ILTV Live
PM responds to FNM claims concerning ‘lack of investor confidence’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis asserted Wednesday morning that investor confidence in The Bahamas remains strong amid accusations levied by the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) that government suffers from a lack of transparency.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard’s claims follow a New York Supreme Court ruling in favor of the Izmirlian family, which awarded them $1.6 billion in their case against China Construction America, Inc. the ruling also suggested that government figures under the for Christie administration had some type of involvement with the downfall of Izmirlian’s initial development.

Davis stated that the ruling involves two private entities and was adjudicated in a U.S. court. He criticized the opposition for repeatedly raising concerns about investor confidence in The Bahamas.

In a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, Davis noted that he has instructed Attorney General Ryan Pinder to review the ruling. He added that the government will await guidance from the Attorney General’s Office before making any further comments on the matter.

