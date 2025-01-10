Watch ILTV Live
PM renews pledge to address colonial economic system to better help Bahamians

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –During his Majority Rule address at the Progressive Liberal Party headquarters, Prime Minister Philip Davis emphasized the importance of addressing the remnants of the colonial system of 1967 that still exists to cultivate a truly thriving economy.

Davis reminded his supporters that the choices made today will affect the current generation and future generations.
He noted that the challenges facing the nation today are not due to colonial rule or political instability, but rather to an economic structure that continues to create barriers to progress for Bahamians.
This week, Prime Minister Davis reaffirmed his commitment to building a strong and sustainable economy by announcing his government’s plan to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) to 5 percent on most food items. This initiative aims to alleviate the cost of living for Bahamian families.

