PM reiterates call for USA to do more to curb illegal weapons flow

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Regional leaders have declared a “war on crime,” according to Prime Minister Philip Davis who yesterday reiterated calls for the US government to do more to combat illegal weapons trafficking to the Caribbean.

In a statement at the regional symposium in Trinidad and Tobago to address crime and violence as a public health issue, Davis, who also sits as Chair of CARICOM, noted that the sobering statistics of crime in the region serve as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead.

“We must reform our bail policies, review our legal systems, and explore ways to expedite cases while ensuring that the rights of the accused are respected. The bloodshed on the streets of the Caribbean is a heart-wrenching tragedy, and we must do everything in our power to put an end to it,” said Davis.

The Prime Minister said that he welcomed the call from Barbados Prime Minister Mia

Mottley for a comprehensive action plan to be completed in the wake of the symposium.

“Her proposals, including a CARICOM arrest warrant, rotation of judges, enlargement of magistrates’ jurisdiction and enhanced forensic cooperation, underscore the need for regional collaboration to improve our legal processes and dismantle criminal networks across our region,” said Davis.

“Today, we declare war on crime not only as a matter of law and order, but also as a mental health issue, recognizing that the future of our young people is at stake. It is our collective responsibility to invest in mental health services, community programs, and educational initiatives that empower our youth and provide them with alternatives to a life of crime.”

Davis called on the United States government to do more to combat illegal weapons trafficking to the Caribbean.

“It is time for our international partners to take responsibility and play their part in preventing the flow of illegal firearms into our region,” he charged.

“We made a strong start last month when The Bahamas joined Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and our regional neighbour Mexico to jointly file a brief in the United States Court of Appeal in support of a $10 billion lawsuit to hold US gun manufacturers liable for the destruction American-made guns have caused in our countries. We must continue to hold international stakeholders accountable for the devastating impact of this trade.”

Davis further noted that the symposium represents a vital first step in fostering greater regional cooperation and developing a united front against crime and violence. However, he stressed that efforts must not stop after the symposium.

“We must continue to build upon the foundations laid during these two days, working together to create a comprehensive, cohesive strategy that addresses the root causes of crime and violence in our region,” Davis said.

“Education, poverty alleviation, and social development must be at the forefront of our efforts. By investing in our people, we can create a stronger, more resilient society that is less susceptible to the lure of crime. The people of the Caribbean deserve a plan of action on crime, and it is our duty to deliver on it.

“Let us stand united against crime, working together to protect the hopes and dreams of our youth and build a brighter future for the entire Caribbean region,” the Prime Minister concluded.