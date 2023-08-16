PM recommends Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt to be next Governor General

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday announced that he has recommended that Cynthia Alexandria Pratt be appointed to serve as the next Governor General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas effective September 1st.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, Prime Minister Davis noted that the current Governor General, Cornelius A. Smith, who was appointed on June 29, 2018, has indicated his intention to demit office on August 31, 2023.

“In accordance with the provisions of Article 32 of the Constitution of The Bahamas, I requested on 11 August 2023 that His Majesty, King Charles, appoint Mrs Cynthia Pratt, Governor General, with effect from 1 September 2023,” said Prime Minister Davis.

Pratt, known commonly as ‘Mother,’ was born on November 5, 1945, in New Providence to Herman and Rose Moxey of Mangrove Cay, Andros and The Bluff, Eleuthera, respectively. She served for 15 years as the Member of Parliament for the St Cecilia constituency.

Her political career is also highlighted by several firsts as she was appointed the first female Deputy Prime Minister and first female Minister of National Security. She has also served as Deputy to the Governor General on several occasions.

Since leaving front-line politics, Mrs Pratt has dedicated herself to roles as an ordained minister and Co-Chair of the Urban Renewal Commission.

“I am confident that the appointment of Cynthia Pratt will be widely accepted as a representation of Bahamians everywhere due to the character and contributions which distinguish her as a nationalist of the highest order,” said Davis.

“I wish to thank the outgoing Governor-General, The Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, ON, GCMG, for his distinguished service and wish him well.”