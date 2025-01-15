PM: ‘RBPF reset needed’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis said the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), now equipped with a new Police Commissioner, must undergo a necessary reset to restore trust among Bahamians.

Davis recently held his first meeting with the new Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles, and her executive team. During that meeting he outlined his administration’s commitment to provide whatever resources are needed for the dismantling of gang organizations in country.

When pressed by EWN on Wednesday morning concerning what will be the next steps for the RBPF under its new leadership, Davis asserted that rebuilding community relations and trust is paramount.

The shift in leadership within the RBPF came amid swirling allegations of corruption within the law enforcement agency; the mistrust was further ignited after a New York Court indictment alleged that senior police officers were involved in a drug and weapon smuggling ring between The Bahamas and the United States.