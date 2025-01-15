Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

PM: ‘RBPF reset needed’

0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis said the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), now equipped with a new Police Commissioner, must undergo a necessary reset to restore trust among Bahamians.

Davis recently held his first meeting with the new Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles, and her executive team. During that meeting he outlined his administration’s commitment to provide whatever resources are needed for the dismantling of gang organizations in country.

When pressed by EWN on Wednesday morning concerning what will be the next steps for the RBPF under its new leadership, Davis asserted that rebuilding community relations and trust is paramount.

The shift in leadership within the RBPF came amid swirling allegations of corruption within the law enforcement agency; the mistrust was further ignited after a New York Court indictment alleged that senior police officers were involved in a drug and weapon smuggling ring between The Bahamas and the United States.

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture