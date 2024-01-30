PM questions reliability of company managing electronic monitoring

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —Prime Minister Philip Davis has called into question the company responsible for the electronic monitoring of alleged criminals after a number of them have reportedly removed their devices without being detected.

Davis says govt will have to reconsider its contract with the company if they are deemed unfit to continue monitoring alleged criminals.

The Prime Minister says it is unacceptable for alleged criminals to be “slipping through the cracks,” as a number of incidents reportedly reflect that alleged criminals, who are out on bail for serious offenses, have removed their Electronic Monitoring Systems (EMS) to allegedly commit other crimes.