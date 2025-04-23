PM provides progress report on govt energy reform programme

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis declared that Bahamians are already seeing the impact of government’s energy reform plan, with lower electricity bills reported for many consumers and a pipeline of projects set to deliver even greater savings.

In an update to Parliament, Davis shared that his administration’s comprehensive energy overhaul, first announced last year, is “bearing fruit,” noting that the reforms represent the most ambitious energy transformation in Bahamian history.

Davis pointed to targeted strategies, greater operational efficiency at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), and the rollout of solar installations as factors contributing to reduced rates.

The plan, which includes large-scale renewable energy projects, Family Island microgrids, and grid modernization, is still in various phases of implementation. However, Davis said many components are already in motion with significant milestones expected in the coming months.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that the reform strategy will stabilize long-term energy costs, and attract investment in sustainable infrastructure.

He also addressed concerns over delays and outages, assuring the public that while challenges remain, government is “doing the heavy lifting” to deliver lasting solutions.