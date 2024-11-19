PM: ‘Progress is being made in war on gun trafficking from the US’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis noted Tuesday morning that the country’s war on the trafficking of guns into The Bahamas, from the United States, is making progress thanks to a collaborative effort between both countries.

Davis told reporters that a United States report which revealed that 85% of recovered illicit firearms in country between 2018-2022 were traced to U.S. retailers, and asserted that the information “confirms what we believe,” that the major gun problem in country stems from our neighbor to the North.

The report noted that “criminals in Caribbean countries can traffic firearms by air and sea using various concealment techniques and can obtain firearms through illegal markets.”

Davis insisted that “The United States right to bear arms cannot translate or mean the right to traffic arms.”

While Davis remains concerned about the role U.S. gun manufacturers are reportedly playing in the flow of deadly weapons into the region, he lauded what he described as a “wonderful collaboration” between local and international law enforcement officials to address the issue.