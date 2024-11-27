Watch ILTV Live
PM pledges swift action following arrest of 13 Bahamians in U.S. drug smuggling case

THE TREE WILL BE SHAKEN: Prime Minister Philip Davis has vowed swift and decisive action following the arrest of 13 Bahamian men, including police and defense force officers, on U.S. federal charges of drug smuggling and conspiracy. The indictment also alleged the involvement of a high-ranking Bahamian politician.

Addressing parliamentarians, Davis described the allegations as a breach of trust and a stain on the nation’s reputation.

“These actions not only threaten and endanger our citizens but have also tarnished our nation’s reputation,” Davis said. “This betrayal will not go unanswered.”

The Prime Minister announced several immediate steps in response to the allegations:
•⁠ ⁠A diplomatic note will be sent to U.S. officials requesting the identity of the alleged high-ranking politician for further investigation.
•⁠ ⁠He will meet with the heads of the Police and Defense Forces to address the implications of the indictment.

“We cannot wait – and we will not wait – for the outcomes of court proceedings in the United States,” Davis declared.

He pledged to use every available resource to restore public trust in law enforcement and ensure accountability at all levels.

“Everything is on the table. We will have change, we will have reform, and we will have action,” Davis emphasized.

