PM pledges aggressive gang crackdown in national crime address

“More intrusive policing” described as a “small price to pay” for results

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis, in a national address, crime committed to a vigorous crackdown on gang-related activities that have persistently plagued the country, noting that the government intends to introduce tough anti-gang legislation.

Zeroing in on the bail issue, Davis highlighted a concerning trend where individuals granted bail end up either becoming victims of murder or engaging in serious offenses while on bail, suggesting the need for a more assertive approach by the judiciary, particularly in denying bail in cases involving murder.

“The issue of bail has been widely debated. This is understandable given the fact that so many of the murders being committed are done so by those who are out on bail, and that those on bail themselves in turn become victims of murder,” said Davis.

“I understand the frustration and the blame-shifting that have surfaced during these debates, but there are some realities that must be faced. A judge has the right to use his discretion when granting bail. Judges in The Bahamas live in The Bahamas, and they know the truth of the statistics: releasing these men on the streets is akin to a countdown to a death sentence. We all have a responsibility to address this issue: the Judiciary, lawyers, and central government,” he added.

“In this context, I think it important to address a troubling situation where we find repeat serious offenders being granted bail and either becoming victims of murder or perpetrating serious offenses while on bail. These, in my opinion, justify a more aggressive approach by the judiciary in denying bail in murder cases. In my view, the prosecutors must likewise be more aggressive in appealing instances where bail is granted and the elements I have just described exist.”

The Prime Minister noted that over the past year, and in the past few weeks in particular, New Providence has been the scene of “senseless carnage,” much of it attributed to persons already on bail for serious offenses.

“Most murderers and victims, have also been connected to those associated in some way with gangs. Gang-related activity has plagued our country for far too long.

“Over the years, a number of initiatives have been launched to try to deal with it. We are now preparing the most comprehensive approach yet.” said Davis.

He pledged that the government intends to go on the offensive. “Put simply, our first phase is to ‘clear’ out the gangs from our neighborhoods. Our police, armed with new resources and resolve, will strike hard against these gangs. We’re not just disrupting them, we’re dismantling them. We will show no mercy to those who have shown no mercy to their fellow citizens. If you choose crime, you will face the full weight and might of the law.”

He further noted that after these neighborhoods have been cleared of gangs, police will ‘hold’ them by maintaining an ongoing, relentless presence.

“This is an area which we think has not been addressed fully in the past.

“We’re sending a clear message to any criminal who thinks they can make a comeback: we’re here, we’re here to stay, and we’re not going anywhere. This phase is about constant vigilance and strength.”

He continued: “Lastly, we ‘build’ – not just buildings and roads, but building opportunities, building futures, building hope. This is about investing in our communities, creating opportunities that didn’t exist before, and ensuring that crime is never again seen as a desirable option. We’re not just reclaiming our streets; we’re revitalizing them.”

The Prime Minister declared that there are far too many firearms on our streets and that more aggressive actions are already being taken against those found in possession to support our zero-tolerance approach.

“We are going to introduce the toughest Anti-Gang Legislation ever. If you are associated with a gang, we are coming after you,” he said.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard described the Prime Minister’s crime address as a “carefully scripted public relations speech” in response to “mounting public criticism: of the government’s approach on crime.

“Residents got little comfort or hope this administration would take swift and comprehensive action to lead other stakeholders in the urgent battle to win back our streets, homes and communities from the fear and flow of violent crimes. Nearly two and a half years later, the country is still waiting on a coherent short, medium, and long-term plan that addresses key areas of public concern about the crime epidemic,” he said.

Pintard said that the speech was “littered with generalities and an apparent absence of timelines for implementing promised measures.”

He stated: “Regrettably, Prime Minister Davis failed to say how long some of these unknown committees and task forces have been working, what specific results they have achieved, or what accounts for their failure to reduce and reverse the horrible and tragic trends we are experiencing daily.”