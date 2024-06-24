PM on unemployment numbers and job opportunities in country

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis told reporters on Monday afternoon that he is “encouraged” by recently revealed statistics by the Bahamas National Statistical Institute which notes that the country’s unemployment rate stood at 9.9% at the end of 2023.

Davis noted that the unemployment rate “is still low” and came as a result of economic and labor policies put in place by the Davis Administration to boost the country’s economy.

The report also highlighted a decrease in discouraged workers across the country, and Davis said he is hopeful those numbers will continue to increase as individuals “are finding hope to find jobs.”

Davis further expressed hopes that the country’s unemployment numbers will remain low as he feels that there are “a lot of vacancies for Bahamians to grasp.”

The prime minister noted that government is trying to get more individuals employed in the private sector, as the public sector “can only absorb so much.”