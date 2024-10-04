Watch ILTV Live
PM on crime fight: ‘We are doing our best’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The country counted its 92nd murder for the year late Thursday night, in the wake of what appears to be a growing crime wave Prime Minister Philip Davis asserted Friday morning that his administration is doing its best to get a handle on the growing issue of in country.

The Prime Minister, while commenting on the current war on crime, described a recent murder, where a father was shot to death while holding his eight month old child, as ‘horrific’.

While expressing his condolences to the family of the deceased father who became the country’s 91st murder for the year, Prime Minister, Philip Davis emphasized the need for youth intervention to curb the current scourge of crime.

