PM on capital punishment: ‘Our focus is on prevention, not punishment’

Philip Davis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The gruesome discovery of a 12 year old girl’s body in bushes on Faith Avenue south has reignited calls among residents for capital punishment to be handed down to perpetrators of heinous crimes; but, Prime Minister Philip Davis told reporters on Thursday afternoon that his focus is not on punishment, but rather prevention; he also noted that the responsibility of capital punishment does not rest within the hands of government, but is a process which sits within the purview of the judiciary and its judicial processes.

The nation’s leader noted that hanging remains an option within Bahamian law; but said he did not know of any recent cases that would call for such a judgement to be handed down .

President of the Senate Lashelle Adderley is among many Bahamians who expressed reignited concern that capital punishment must be handed down as a means to slow a growing trend of violent crimes in country.

Prime Minister Davis said that hanging is not a solution and that it only deals with a matter after the crime has already occurred.

 

