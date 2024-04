NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis offered his condolences to the family of late politician Don Saunders, who was shot dead last week in Gambier Village, during Parliament proceedings Wednesday morning.

The prime minister described Saunders as a “man of conviction and a man who loved his family and country.”

Davis said that the best way to remember Saunders’ life and legacy is to continue to work in his honor.

He thanked Saunders for his service to the country.