PM: “No water bill hike, no new taxes on water well owners”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis made it emphatically clear on Monday that his administration will not increase taxes on water consumption at the Water and Sewerage Corporation or implement a new tax for residents that use well water.

Prime Minister Davis was responding to an article released on Monday morning in a local daily which indicated that the corporation requested these increases which were recommended by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

In a video sent to Eyewitness News, the Prime Minister said, “There is no intention to raise water rates at any time nor will we be taxing wells.”

According to Davis, there have been recommendations since the Pindling administration regarding these matters.

Minister responsible for the corporation, Leon Lundy told Eyewitness News on Monday that the recommendations are in the early stages and that, “any potential developments would require consultation and approval by the relevant authorities.

The corporation’s debt by 2017 had been reported to be more than $147 million. Since then, the Minnis administration sought to adjust water billing by no longer offering the first 3,000 gallons of water free to consumers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works, Desmond Bannister said that with no tariff increase for 22 years, the corporation simply could not continue to selll water to Bahamian businesses and households at a price below the cost incurred in purchasing it from Consolidated Water.

As of 2023, WSC’s debt to Consolidated Water was $23.2 million.