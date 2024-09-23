Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

PM: “No water bill hike, no new taxes on water well owners”

0
SHARES
13
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis made it emphatically clear on Monday that his administration will not increase taxes on water consumption at the Water and Sewerage Corporation or implement a new tax for residents that use well water.

Prime Minister Davis was responding to an article released on Monday morning in a local daily which indicated that the corporation requested these increases which were recommended by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

In a video sent to Eyewitness News, the Prime Minister said, “There is no intention to raise water rates at any time nor will we be taxing wells.”

According to Davis, there have been recommendations since the Pindling administration regarding these matters.

Minister responsible for the corporation, Leon Lundy told Eyewitness News on Monday that the recommendations are in the early stages and that, “any potential developments would require consultation and approval by the relevant authorities.

The corporation’s debt by 2017 had been reported to be more than $147 million. Since then, the Minnis administration sought to adjust water billing by no longer offering the first 3,000 gallons of water free to consumers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works, Desmond Bannister said that with no tariff increase for 22 years, the corporation simply could not continue to selll water to Bahamian businesses and households at a price below the cost incurred in purchasing it from Consolidated Water.

As of 2023, WSC’s debt to Consolidated Water was $23.2 million.

Polls

How do you view Prime Minister Davis' efforts to draw global attention to the issue of climate change?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

How do you view Prime Minister Davis' efforts to draw global attention to the issue of climate change?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture