PM: ‘No margin increase for petroleum wholesalers’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – While opting not to comment on wholesalers’ concerns that a profit margin increase for gas station retailers was “unfair” to wholesalers, Prime Minister Philip Davis said that his administration is not looking at increasing their margin, but rather is focused on finding ways to address the high cost of living.

Davis made those comments days after Sun Oil Chairman Sir Franklyn Wilson argued that it was “unfair” that gas retailers got a profit margin increase wholesalers have not seen an increase in over a decade.

In September, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced a $0.25 increase on operators’ gas margin and a $0.15 on their diesel margin.

That announcement came some two (2) years after gas station operators publicly voiced their grievances about government reportedly ignoring their request for a margin increase amid concerns that they were not making profits.