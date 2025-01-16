PM: More progress, not excuses, on business ease

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis, speaking at the Bahamas Business Outlook, acknowledged frustrations with business delays and pledged to streamline processes, build capacity at Inland Revenue, and create a more efficient, business-friendly environment, stating, “It’s time we stop making excuses and start making progress.”

Addressing the 34th annual Bahamas Business Outlook at the Baha Mar resort, Prime Minister Davis noted, “If you’ve ever tried to start a business in The Bahamas, you know the frustration. You get the idea, the drive, and the ambition—but then you hit the system. A system that seems designed to slow you down, not speed you up. It takes too long to open a business. It takes too long to access government services. And let’s face it—it takes too long to even open a bank account. I’ve heard the stories from entrepreneurs who’ve been caught in these delays.”

Davis also pointed out that in Rwanda, it takes just six hours to get a business license, questioning why a process that takes hours in another country should take weeks or even months in The Bahamas. “It’s time we stop making excuses and start making progress,” he added.

He emphasized that his administration is taking action to improve the business environment, stating: “I have directed the Department of Inland Revenue and other agencies to create an environment where entrepreneurs don’t feel like they’re fighting the system to succeed. Economic growth depends on businesses having the tools they need, when they need them. It’s time to streamline, simplify, and modernize how we operate—not tomorrow, but today.”

Prime Minister Davis continued: “I will again meet with The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce because creating a system that works for everyone requires genuine collaboration. It cannot be done in isolation; it must happen through meaningful partnership. I want to hear directly from the business community about the frustrations you face, the roadblocks that slow you down, and the changes you believe are necessary to move us forward. Together, we can identify these issues and take decisive steps to remove the barriers standing in the way of Bahamian entrepreneurs and businesses.”

Davis also expressed his openness to revisiting policies that are not working as intended, saying, “If there are policies or systems we’ve put in place that are not working as intended, I want to know. My door is open to rethinking and improving our approach.”

The Prime Minister announced that his administration will build capacity at Inland Revenue, emphasizing, “This department must move at the speed of the economy, not the other way around. We’re going to ensure they have the staff, the resources, and the technology to deliver faster and better service.”

He also outlined the government’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation, stating, “Long lines and endless paperwork belong in the past. We’re creating a digital-first government where services are available online, 24/7, so businesses can spend less time waiting and more time growing.”

Davis called on the private sector to play its part as well, urging, “The private sector must step up as well. Banks need to modernize their processes. Businesses need to invest in training their staff and improving customer service. We all have a role to play in creating a system that works for everyone.” He concluded by painting a vision of a Bahamas where starting a business is no longer a battle, where entrepreneurs can open a bank account in days, not months, and where the government and private sector work hand-in-hand to make doing business seamless and efficient. “This is about fixing processes—and it’s about building trust.”