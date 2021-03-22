PM Minnis opens passport office on Long Island

LONG ISLAND, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis opened another satellite passport office last Friday, March 19, in what was the latest of a series of Family Island visits he has made in recent months for various infrastructure projects, official ceremonies or “to listen to residents’ concerns”.

According to a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, this latest initiative was “part of the government’s initiative to strengthen Family Island communities by investing in services and infrastructure”.

The newest passport office, located in Clarence Town, is the third to be opened across the Family Islands within just over one month. Other offices were recently opened on the islands of Exuma and Inagua.

During the official opening ceremony on Friday, Minnis said: “We are fostering dynamic environments for you to take greater advantage of economic and commercial opportunities and to improve the quality of lives in these communities and to incentivize Family Islanders remaining in their island homes while enticing others back to our Family Islands.

“That is why my government is committed to equity and fairness in the availability of various public services throughout the Commonwealth.”

The prime minister said the residents of Long Island should not be unduly disadvantaged because they live outside one of the urban centers of the country.

With the opening of the new office, island residents will now be able to enroll for new passports, renew expired passports and use biometric fingerprinting without the expense and inconvenience associated with traveling to New Providence.

Turnaround time for receipt of a passport is between five and seven days.

Minnis continued: “Because we are an island chain, the decentralization of services and the development of our Family Islands remains an essential part of national economic development.”

He commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its pacesetting role in deploying digital and electronic applications to allow citizens to access critical services.

Since being launched in February 2017, more than 138,000 Bahamians have been enrolled in the system.

Also taking part in Friday’s opening ceremony was Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield, Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, ministry and passport office officials and local government officials.

Minnis also took the opportunity to urge residents of Long Island to take the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

Although the government has repeatedly said vaccination would be voluntary, the prime minister has been increasingly vocal in urging residents to get the shot.

“With the COVID-19 vaccines and the end of the emergency phase of the pandemic, I want the Bahamian people to get ready,” said Minnis.

“I need you to take a vaccine when it is available to you. The vaccines are safe. They are effective. Millions of people have received the vaccines around the world.

“We must also continue to wear masks and to follow the health guidelines because the pandemic is not over.”