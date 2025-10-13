PM lauds honourees recognized for selfless national service at National Honours ceremony

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Prime Minister Philip Davis highlighted the invaluable contributions of Bahamians during the 2025 National Honours Investiture Ceremony, recognizing citizens whose selfless service has strengthened communities and inspired generations.

He noted that the honourees have committed themselves to uplifting others, their work quietly shaping and strengthening communities throughout The Bahamas. From classrooms to hospitals, neighbourhoods to churches, they have dedicated their time and talents to improving lives, embodying the national values of service, compassion, and excellence.

“I see men and women who have given their time and their hearts to this country. You have done it quietly, without asking for recognition, because you believe in serving others,” the Prime Minister said. “Some of you served in classrooms, guiding young minds. Some cared for the sick and the elderly. Some protected our communities and kept our nation safe. Others worked in churches, civic groups, and neighbourhoods, doing the work that keeps the soul of our country alive. You all have one thing in common. You chose service over self. You chose to give instead of take. You chose to make this country stronger, kinder, and more hopeful.”

Davis emphasized that true success is not defined by material wealth but by the positive impact one leaves behind.

“We live in a time when the world often measures success by how much we have. But here in The Bahamas, we have always known a different truth. Success is measured by how much we give. It is measured by the love we show, by the good we do, and by the lives we lift up along the way,” he said. “That is the spirit that built this country. It is the same spirit that lives in every one of you today. You are the reason The Bahamas continues to stand tall through every storm. You are the proof that our greatest strength is not in our resources or our riches, but in the character of our people.”

The Prime Minister told honourees that through their work and example, they remind the nation that being Bahamian is about more than where one lives — it is about how one lives.

“There are few things more powerful than a person who gives from the heart,” he said. “You have shown us what true leadership looks like. Leadership is not about power or position. It is about responsibility. It is about showing up when others step back. It is about lifting others up when they are down. You have done this quietly and faithfully. You have shown that service is the highest calling. You have proven that the greatest honour comes not from medals or titles, but from the lives you have touched and the hope you have restored.”

Turning his attention to young people, Davis encouraged them to follow the example set by the honourees.

“I want to speak to our young people for a moment,” he said. “I know it is easy to feel that the world is moving too fast, that opportunity is far away, or that your voice does not matter. But remember this. Every person you see honoured here today began with the same uncertainty. They began with small steps. They began with service. Do not wait for perfect conditions to do good. Start where you are. Help where you can. Love this country enough to leave it better than you found it.”