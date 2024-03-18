PM IN BOTSWANA: Strategic collaborations and scholarships for Bahamians announced

Photos: BIS Photos: BIS Photos: BIS Photos: BIS

BOTSWANA — Prime Minister Philip Davis announced Monday afternoon that the government has secured valuable scholarships for Bahamian students through strategic collaborative discussions with the government of Botswana.

Prime Minister Davis described the new agreement as “a testament to our commitment to education and mutual growth.”

He further revealed that The Bahamas also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between BAMSI and Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“Our discussions also explored enhancing digital economy initiatives, promoting financial cooperation, and establishing a diamond depository in Grand Bahama to boost trade. Each step we take is aimed at fostering sustainable development and opening new doors for Bahamians,” he said.

“We are looking forward to more fruitful discussions and partnerships that benefit our nations.”

The Prime Minister said Day 1 of his official visit to Botswana set a positive tone and showcased the strength of collaboration between the two countries.