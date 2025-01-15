PM: ‘I still do not understand why national strike happened’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis told reporters outside of the House of Assembly Wednesday morning that he still does not understand why the national strike unfolded and expressed disappointment in the participation of healthcare workers in the alleged industrial action which severely impacted the public healthcare system.

Since Monday, the nation’s healthcare system has faced significant disruption as scores of workers-including junior and senior doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals-across New Providence and Grand Bahama engaged in industrial action.

Employees from several unions, including the Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union, the Bahamas Doctors Union, the Consultant Physician Staff Association, and the Bahamas Nurses Union, have raised concerns over unfulfilled promises and delays in receiving agreed-upon benefits, prompting the widespread strike action.

President of the Trade Union Congress Obie Ferguson, however, denied claims of a sick-out, asserting that union members are entitled to two rest days, which he said they have exercised.

The Prime Minister alleged that he was due to meet with Ferguson on the first day of the alleged strike; but the union leader denied having any appointment scheduled for dialogue with the nation’s chief.