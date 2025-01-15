Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

PM: ‘I still do not understand why national strike happened’

0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis told reporters outside of the House of Assembly Wednesday morning that he still does not understand why the national strike unfolded and expressed disappointment in the participation of healthcare workers in the alleged industrial action which severely impacted the public healthcare system.

Since Monday, the nation’s healthcare system has faced significant disruption as scores of workers-including junior and senior doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals-across New Providence and Grand Bahama engaged in industrial action.

Employees from several unions, including the Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union, the Bahamas Doctors Union, the Consultant Physician Staff Association, and the Bahamas Nurses Union, have raised concerns over unfulfilled promises and delays in receiving agreed-upon benefits, prompting the widespread strike action.

President of the Trade Union Congress Obie Ferguson, however, denied claims of a sick-out, asserting that union members are entitled to two rest days, which he said they have exercised.

The Prime Minister alleged that he was due to meet with Ferguson on the first day of the alleged strike; but the union leader denied having any appointment scheduled for dialogue with the nation’s chief.

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture