PM has “no concerns,” over looming strike by petroleum dealers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis said he has, “no concerns,” about possible strike action expected to be taken by members of the Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association.

The Association is reportedly preparing to protest outside Parliament on Wednesday due to growing frustration over government’s refusal to increase their profit margins.

The business owners are seeking an additional 25 cents per gallon on the cost of gasoline.

Government and retailers have been at odds over the issues for quite some time. Office of The Prime Minister Press Secretary, Kieshla Adderley said that the matter is being handled by the Ministry of Finance.

