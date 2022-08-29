PM: HAITI INSTABILITY THREATENS REGION

LocalAugust 29, 2022August 29, 2022 at 3:51 am Eyewitness News
video
play-rounded-fill
Prime Minister Phillip Davis

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

1 comments

That should not be the Bahamian responsibility to take care of thousand and thousands of Haitian our Haitian prime minister is going to run the country to the ground , I understand that you are a Haitian but you took an oath to be the prime minister of the Bahamas meaning Bahamian first . We are the only country that is helping them but they are over doing and another country needs to step in enough is enough

Reply

Leave a Reply

*