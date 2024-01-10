PM: Government tried its best to prevent PharmaChem closure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Prime Minister Philip Davis has admitted that the closure of PharmaChem Technologies on Grand Bahama is another blow to that island’s economy.

He asserts that his administration tried its best to intervene to prevent the closure but was unsuccessful in doing so.

PharmaChem Technologies announced on January 8, 2024, that it commenced a winding-up process; January 12, 2024, has been listed as the official date for a complete shutdown of operations.

One hundred employees will be impacted by the closure, according to government officials.

The prime ministers told reporters on the sidelines of Majority Rule Day celebrations on Wednesday afternoon that the government is hopeful that the employees impacted by the closure are dealt with in accordance with local labor laws.