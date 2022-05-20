PM: Former administration “failed” San Salvador, caused Club Med closure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday asserted that the former administration had failed the people of San Salvador by not opening a suitable healthcare facility on the island which he said has resulted in the prolonged closure of Club Med.

Davis explained that the owners could not get assurances that their guests or staff could get proper medical treatment in the event of illness.

The prime minister made the comments while delivering opening remarks at the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador Business Outlook conference yesterday.

Club Med terminated nearly 200 staff in early January 2021, noting that its decision to close the property was due in large part to the COVID-19’s devastating impact on global travel and tourism. According to its website, the resort will reopen October 28th of this year.

Davis noted that the maintenance of current and the construction of new public infrastructure and superstructures represent critical support services and investment opportunities through Public-Private Sector Partnerships to buttress economic growth and development. “My government appreciates this and has an aggressive public works program. Seawalls, bridges, schools, clinics, hospitals, docking facilities, harbors, and airports have to be built and maintained to support new business developments. We must learn from the painful lessons of the past. The government did provide a suitable airport to facilitate the requisite airlift into San Salvador to support the anchor resort there, Club Mediterranean,” said Davis.

“ Regrettably, the government fell down in its public obligations and failed the people of San Salvador in its inability to complete the construction of and open a suitable healthcare facility in San Salvador, especially as COVID became an increasingly formidable existential public health threat. “ The result was the closure of the hotel because the owners and operators could not be assured by the government of prompt and timely access to proper health services, should any of their staff or guest fall ill.”

Davis noted that given this nation’s natural resources, geography and climate, it is reasonable to expect that tourism will continue to dominate the economic landscape of The Bahamas for the foreseeable future.

“It therefore stands to reason that diversification of Tourism product as a priority while creating inter-industrial linkages and synergies represent our most feasible strategic approach and best chances for success,” he continued .

“As policymakers, it is our duty and responsibility to provide the legislative, policy and regulatory framework and environment that are most conducive to these islands realizing and maximizing their economic potential.