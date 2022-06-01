PM: Expect 60MW of solar power by early next year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said Bahamas Power & Light will provide 60MW of its power from a solar field by early next year.

He was speaking about the importance of embracing cleaner energy forms and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels.

“There is plans to move away from fossil fuels but unfortunately the experts have predicted it’s going to be very difficult but many steps in reducing our reliance on it will help,” Davis told reporters outside the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

“Yes, as BPL is concerned with providing our electricity, we hope to convert from the more heavy fuel that we use that contributes more emissions, to LNG that lessens the emissions and we have already committed to having at least by the first part of next year at least a solar field that will provide at least 60MW of electricity power, so we’ll have a mix of fossil fuel and solar power which will again prove to reduce our carbon footprint (in New Providence).”

Highlighting climate change and the impact it has and is projected to have on The Bahamas has been a central part of Davis’ agenda so far.

Yesterday, he said the government is introducing electric cars in its fleet to reduce the country’s carbon emissions.

“This weekend past a team went into Acklins, Crooked Island, Mayaguana to assess government buildings for the purpose of installing solar panels as a pilot,” he said.

“As we move around our islands, hopefully, most of our islands will be on solar within the next two, three years and that’s the goal as we speak today.”