PM denies surplus he originally projected during budget communication

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis is under fire after contradicting his own May 28 budget communication, where he told Parliament that preliminary data showed a $135.4 million surplus for April 2025.

But last night in the House of Assembly, Davis claimed he never projected a surplus for April — a statement now at odds with the official Hansard and Ministry of Finance reports, which confirm April ended in a $2.1 million deficit.

The tense exchange erupted during debate on election law amendments, with former PM Dr. Hubert Minnis and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson both confronting Davis over the inconsistency.

Davis accused the opposition of repeating media misinformation and even doubled down on criticism of Nassau Guardian editor Candia Dames, who broke the story in July. He insisted that the April surplus mentioned referred to a primary surplus or an annual projection, not a monthly figure — despite his own words on record.

In May, Davis said:

“Preliminary data shows April 2025 at a surplus position of $135.4 million.”

Yesterday, Davis said:

“We never said that there was not a deficit in April. We projected what the deficit would be in April and that projection turned out to be off, which we accept.”

Opposition MPs say the government’s refusal to clarify the conflicting statements undermines public trust in its fiscal transparency.