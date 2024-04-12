PM Davis says “rape is rape”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In response to comments made by Director of Bahamas Crisis Center Sandra Dean-Patterson in a local daily regarding government pace on criminalizing marital rape, Prime Minister Davis said “rape is rape.”

Davis asserted that he does not like when people assign different categories to rape, as it is the same heinous act whether in marriage or not.

Progress has seemingly stalled on government’s efforts to explicitly criminalize martial rape, with few updates provided since draft legislation was submitted for consultation back in 2022.

Before his passing, former Social Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe told media last June that he hoped for the bill to be tabled in parliament by the end of 2023.