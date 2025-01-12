PM Davis says attempts were made to contact union head prior to industrial action threat

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Ahead of planned industrial action by members of the Trade Union Congress slated for Monday, Prime Minister Philip Davis in a statement Sunday evening indicated that he has tried to contact President Obie Ferguson and has a 2:00 pm meeting with the union head on Monday.

“It is curious to me that after days of trying to reach Mr. Ferguson by phone, and his apparent refusal to answer his phone, he now publishes a voice note saying with the untruth that my government has not sought to resolve problems,” Prime Minister Davis wrote.

“In fact, my diary shows that he had agreed to a meeting tomorrow at 2 p.m. So is it not in bad faith to agree to meet then tell his members to go on strike?”

The Trade Union Congress represents 14 unions across the country that are scheduled to take industrial action Monday and Tuesday as directed by President Ferguson in a voicenote to union members.

Prime Minister Davis chastised the move which he says is illegal and accused Ferguson of not operating in good faith.

“The question one must ask is why would the head of the TUC want to inflict harm on the nation when the problems can be solved by discussions and not an unlawful strike.

“There is no issue that cannot be discussed and has not been discussed. You know that I have had an open door and the door remains open,” Davis said.

The Prime Minister said that he has consulted with the Minister of Labour and the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle and that both parties stand to, “continue to engage.”

“We must and will make every reasonable, fair, and rational effort to provide proper health care and save our economy with the movement of visitors, residents, and products entering and exiting our islands with the controls of Customs and Immigration. We value all other civil servants seeking some level of negotiated resolve.”