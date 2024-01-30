PM Davis hits the ground with police in the Bain & Grants Town community

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis, joined by a number of Cabinet ministers and the top brass of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), conducted a walkabout in the Bain & Grants Town community Tuesday afternoon following a press conference held at the RBPF Headquarters to address criminal activity in the country.

During that press conference, the police commissioner revealed that a number of criminals were found to have removed their electronic monitoring devices in order to commit additional offenses.

The police commissioner indicated that this issue is one that needs to be addressed with the security company that has been contracted by the government for the distribution and monitoring of those devices.

His assertion was supported by the nation’s leader Prime Minister Philip Davis, who asserted that government would review its contract with the company, which remains unnamed.

Davis says if the company is deemed to be unfit to properly monitor, those who are under police surveillance via ankle monitoring devices, a more suitable option will have to be found.

The press conference comes at a time when many residents have suggested that the country is in a crime crisis, as the murder count now stands at 19 for 2024.