PM Davis calls for stronger Bahamas–Africa economic ties at Afreximbank Roadshow 2026

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis has urged deeper and more sustained economic cooperation between The Bahamas and Africa, telling delegates at the Afreximbank Roadshow 2026 that the future of both regions depends on working together.

Addressing international partners and stakeholders, the Prime Minister said the growing relationship between Africa and The Bahamas reflects mutual respect and a shared understanding that sustainable development cannot be achieved in isolation.

“No country, regardless of its size or strength, can operate in isolation if it hopes to create sustainable growth and meaningful opportunities for its people,” he said.

Davis said the engagement comes at a pivotal moment as The Bahamas continues efforts to diversify its economy and expand international networks to unlock new investment and innovation opportunities.

He highlighted progress since the 2023 Memorandum of Understanding with Afreximbank, noting the institution’s support for national development, including infrastructure financing for road works and a $30 million facility through the Bahamas Development Bank aimed at expanding access to financing for small businesses.

Emphasizing inclusion, the Prime Minister said economic growth must translate into wider participation, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises, so that more Bahamians can build businesses, create jobs, and benefit from national development.

He also pointed to global economic challenges, including inflationary pressures, warning that such conditions make international cooperation even more essential.

Among key initiatives referenced was the proposed Afro-Caribbean Marketplace and Logistics Centre in Grand Bahama, which he described as an early step toward strengthening two-way trade and enterprise between Africa and The Bahamas.

Davis said the roadshow represents another step forward in an emerging partnership and called for continued focus on building relationships grounded in trust, mutual respect, and shared progress.