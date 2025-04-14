PM congratulates first Bahamian to travel to space

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis has extended congratulatory remarks to Bahamian Space Engineer Aisha Bowe who became the first Bahamian to travel to space today; Bowe is also just one of ten Black women in history to make this accomplishment.

Bowe made the journey to space on Blue Origin on April 14, 2025 alongside an all-female crew of notable names, including icon Gayle King.

“She [Bowe] carries with her the dreams of a nation, as well as the legacy of trailblazing women who paved the way, her mission is a powerful reminder that representation matters and that our stories, and our brilliance, are truly historic and worthy of being told,” the Prime Minister said.