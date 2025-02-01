PM confirms sale of Grand Lucayan and redevelopment of GB airport in final stages

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis has announced that government is in the final stages of negotiations with developers for the long-awaited reopening of the Grand Lucayan Resort and the redevelopment of the Grand Bahama International Airport

Davis made the announcement on Saturday night during the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) Young Liberals Conclave held in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

He emphasized that the two projects—the resort and the airport—are being negotiated as a package deal, signaling a strategic shift from previous efforts that fell through under successive administrations.

“This time, we’re taking a holistic approach to the sale of both the airport and the hotel. This is big, and we have to get it right,” Davis said.

In May 2022 Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation Chester Cooper announced that the government had reached an agreement to sell the Grand Lucayan to Electra America Hospitality Group for $100 million, however, that deal collapsed months later, forcing government back to the negotiating table.

Now, Davis says, meaningful progress is being made with a new investor that will be two-fold.