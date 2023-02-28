PM confirms Rothschild & Co still engaged for debt portfolio advice

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday that the global financial group Rothschild & Co which the government hired has an independent advisor on its multi-billion dollar debt portfolio is still working with the government having been contracted for a year.

Prime Minister Philip Davis when asked about the issue yesterday explained, “We are not restructuring out debt. What we are doing I ensuring that the bond market understands our realities here so that they will not impact the trading of our bonds as it has been over the years. We are also seeking advice as to how best to manage our debt with the view that we are able to still have fiscal space that is necessary to keep the services we offer to the Bahamian people. “

He added, “They are continuing their work with us. They have been with us for just over nine months now. The contract with them is for one year and at the end of the year we will sit with them and determine whether we still need their assistance. So far they have been quite helpful in getting us where we are today.”