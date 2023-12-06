PM concerned about utility services on Harbour Island

VideosDecember 6, 2023December 5, 2023 at 4:45 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Tags

, , , ,

About Eyewitness News

1 comments

Not just Harbour Island with the rich foreign, but the whole island of Eleuthera. Bpl off right now in Central as thsy never send enough parts or service materials to any of the islands to facilitate consistent service. The Family Island grids are outdated and overwhelmed.

Reply

Leave a Reply

*