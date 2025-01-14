Watch ILTV Live
PM commits to provide RBPF with resources needed to fight crime

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis has committed to provide the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) with the necessary resources to, “dismantle gangs and significantly reduce murders this year.”

He made the commitment during his first meeting with the newly appointed Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles and her executive team.

“Our strategy focuses on prevention, proactive policing, prosecution, punishment, and rehabilitation, aiming to ensure that every Bahamian can live without fear,” the Prime Minister said.

The overall murder count for 2024 stood at 119, an 8 percent increase when compared to 2023 which recorded a total of 110 murders.

Members of the public and the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) have voiced concerns and frustrations regarding the growing crime trend in country. The opposition also called on government to release its plan on how it will proactively address the crisis.

