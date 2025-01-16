PM challenges public healthcare professionals to be accountable

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis has called on public healthcare professionals to hold themselves accountable after he pointed out a key issue that government and the union could not see eye to eye about, the issuance of overtime payouts.

The nation’s chief explained that doctors are not signing in and out of work, but are seemingly requesting overtime payment. Davis said this has forced both parties to be at a standstill, he asserted that this is the reason that his administration has yet to sign the dotted line on that matter.

Davis urged union officials to be fair and return to the negotiation table.