PM: ‘Campaign finance reform not a priority now’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis said that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will not reveal the names of donors to their campaign without the donors’ permission.

The Prime Minister made these comments on Tuesday Morning during a contract signing at the Office of The Prime Minister.

The issue of campaign finance reform has become a matter of significant public interest again following rumors that the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) has donated to Free National Movement (FNM) Leader, Michael Pintard’s campaign, which he has denied.

Pintard at the time also insisted that if the Davis administration revealed their donors, the FNM would do the same.

Prime Minister Davis told media however that he would not, despite making a pledge to bring forth such legislation in the party’s 2021 Blue Print for Change.

