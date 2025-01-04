PM blasts FNM Leader over comments concerning appointment of two RBPF Deputy Commissioners

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis, via a press statement issued Saturday afternoon, blasted Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard who publicly stated his disapproval of government’s intent to appoint two Deputy Commissioners of Police.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Kirkwood Andrews and Anthony Rolle were officially sworn into office during a Swearing In ceremony held at Government House this afternoon.

Pintard told media ahead of the appointment that one Deputy Commissioner would be sufficient, and supported the appointment of Deputy Commissioner Kirkwood Andrews, but questioned why government needed to appoint Rolle as a second Deputy Commissioner as well.

The Prime Minister said, “I was disappointed, though not terribly surprised, to learn that the Leader of the Opposition has chosen to be in full attack mode rather than playing a more constructive role.”

“His comments regarding the appointment of a Deputy Commissioner of Police are unfounded and unhelpful.”

He continued, “Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Rolle is a leader who has dedicated decades of service to protecting our communities, often at great personal sacrifice. His instrumental role in the Urban Renewal Program has been transformative, fostering safer neighborhoods and stronger relationships between law enforcement and the Bahamian people.”

The Prime Minister stated that he is confident that the “Bahamian people are rooting for the RBPF’s new leadership team, and praying that they will find only success in their efforts to change and reform the force, to fight gangs, violence, and disorder, and to restore trust in our communities. Michael Pintard should do the same.”