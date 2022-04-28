PM: Bahamas ready to be home for global leaders in crypto space

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday that The Bahamas is ready to become the home of global leaders in the crypto space, stressing that this nation is not only open but ready for business.

Davis addressed attendees at the Crypto Bahamas 2022 conference at Baha Mar.

He said: "I believe that crypto innovations are going to have a transformative impact across many industries.

The prime minister noted that arrival and presence of FTX Digital Markets – which recently broke ground on its West Bay St headquarters – underscores the readiness of The Bahamas to be a home for global leaders in the crypto space.

“Back in 2019, our Central Bank launched the Sand Dollar, the world’s first digital currency and just last week, my government launched a policy White Paper, outlining ‘The Future of Digital Assets in The Bahamas’,” Davis said.

“This paper sets out our vision and the supporting framework to transform The Bahamas into the leading digital asset hub in the Caribbean, and a global leader in the progressive regulation of businesses in this profoundly innovative space.”

“The Bahamas is not only open and ready for business, but moving to the forefront of this most exciting era of digital asset innovation,” said Davis.

He also noted that his administration is committed to providing the highest in tertiary education to Bahamians who want to be in the fintech and cryptocurrency space.

“The Bahamas, and Bahamians all across our archipelago, are ready and willing to partner with you to do business in our great country,” he added.