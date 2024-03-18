PM: Bahamas open to citizens of Botswana for educational and training purposes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis revealed that The Bahamas will open its doors to citizens of Botswana for educational and training purposes. The announcement was made during a press briefing in Botswana today, as Prime Minister Davis will spend the next few days there engaged in high-level bilateral discussions.

Prime Minister Davis also disclosed that other opportunities between the two countries in the area of digital currency and agriculture will also commence.

The announcement follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed last year when His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, President of Botswana, visited the Bahamas with the aim of unlocking new economic ventures and educational exchanges and exploring avenues for collaborative projects and trade opportunities.

Prime Minister Davis is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fredrick Mitchell; the Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, Glenys Hanna-Martin; the Minister of Economic Affairs, Michael Halkitis; the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Mario Bowleg; and the Parliamentary Secretary of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, John Pinder.