PM: At least five Bahamian entities have already approached government on Grand Bahama airport PPP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday noted that there is a high level of interest in a public-private partnership arrangement for the redevelopment and management of the Grand Bahama International Airport.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for the acquisition of the airport yesterday, Minnis said at least five Bahamian entities having already approached the government prior to the release of a request for proposal (RFP).

The prime minister noted that the redevelopment of the airport will result in a turn-key operation, inclusive of design, financing, and construction, utilizing local talent for a state-of-the-art facility for Grand Bahama.

“Final costs are not yet determined and will be driven by the RFP process,” he said.

“Our expectation is that our partners, working closely with the Government under a public-private partnership arrangement (PPP), will bring the resources to the table without the Government having to inject any significant capital other than the facilities we are purchasing.”

Minnis continued: “Based on all of the reports I have been provided, there is a very high level of interest in partnering with the Bahamas Government in this redevelopment project. I am pleased to advise that at least five Bahamian entities have already approached the Government to be on PPP for this facility prior to the release of the request for proposal.”

Minnis noted that the redevelopment of the airport will be critical to the success of several major developments on the island and the island’s tourism sector.

“We delivered on our promise and signed a purchase agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and the ITM Group. We are in the process of finalizing this deal and hope to return soon for the full turnover of the hotel,” he said.

The government’s purchase of the Grand Bahama International Airport brings the number of airports under the Airport Authority’s ownership to 30.

The airport comprises 2,500 acres, inclusive of an 11,000-foot runway. The government has advised that employees and the management team will transition to the subsidiary that will now be wholly owned by the authority. The administration plans to redevelop the airport, and through the Department of Aviation will issue a request for proposals within 90 days in order to finalize a public-private partnership to develop and manage the airport.

The authority has contracted Leigh Fisher, a Canadian international consulting firm, which specializes in airport projects, to steward the RFP process. The airport has been owned by the Hutchinson Group and was damaged by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.