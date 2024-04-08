PM Asserts That Government Has Right To Wrangle GBPA

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis says government is standing firm on its intent to collect $357 million dollars which it says is owed by The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA); he also asserted that government has the legal right to strong-arm the GBPA for the multi-million dollar payback.

The GBPA has been given 30 days to pay the bill; however, if it is not paid before that timeline expires, Davis said the government will either negotiate with the GBPA or move towards arbitration.

The Prime Minister also shot back at criticisms that his administration is the first in decades to seek reimbursement from the GBPA, he asserted that the Hawksbill Creek Agreement allows government to do so.