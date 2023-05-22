PM and senior officials hold talks with Saudi government representatives

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis and senior government officials held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Government representatives yesterday, showcasing the growing relationship between the two countries.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Aqil al-Khateeb, Saudi Minister of Tourism, conveyed the Saudi Government’s congratulations on The Bahamas’ 50th Independence.

The meeting emphasized the progress achieved since the establishment of diplomatic ties between The Bahamas and Saudi Arabia. Prime Minister Davis and Minister al-Khateeb acknowledged the positive impact of these relations and explored opportunities for further collaboration.

Prime Minister Davis expressed support for Saudi Arabia as they gear up to host the World Expo 2030, reflecting a spirit of mutual respect and shared aspirations for global community engagement. This support aligns with the decision of the CARICOM Heads of Government as a regional bloc.

The discussion also revolved around the Saudi Government’s newly created investment fund dedicated to the Caribbean. Prime Minister Davis warmly welcomed this initiative as a significant step towards advancing infrastructure development in The Bahamas and the wider Caribbean region. Both sides are nearing the final stages of discussions on funding major infrastructure projects in The Bahamas.

Furthermore, the agenda included talks on a possible diplomatic visa waiver agreement between the two countries. Prime Minister Davis expressed The Bahamas’ openness to this measure, highlighting the desire for smoother diplomatic relations.

In a spirit of cooperation, the Saudi Government agreed to promote The Bahamas as a tourism destination in Saudi Arabia, encouraging increased travel and cultural exchange between the two countries. This follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding in November 2022 between the Ministry of Tourism Bahamas and the Government of Saudi Arabia, which came after Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper’s investment mission to the region.

Prime Minister Davis remains committed to advancing The Bahamas’ diplomatic relations and global influence. As a leading voice on climate change and a strong advocate for The Bahamas and its people, the Prime Minister is dedicated to ensuring a positive global presence for The Bahamas.