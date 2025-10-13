PM addresses union tensions, confirms public salary review to be released

NASSAU, BAHAMAS— Prime Minister Philip Davis has confirmed that the national salary review for public servants will be made public, following a tense meeting with union leaders earlier today.

In a statement released Monday evening, Prime Minister Davis said he met with the leadership of the Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) and other union representatives “to continue our discussions on matters concerning public officers,” entering the meeting “in good faith and with a clear purpose to work together for the benefit of the Bahamian people.”

However, he noted that following the meeting, BUT President Belinda Wilson made a public statement threatening a national strike and requesting a further meeting on Tuesday.

“After careful consideration, I have decided not to proceed with that meeting,” the Prime Minister said. “Instead, I will speak directly to the Bahamian people and to the workers of this nation, the men and women whose effort, care, and service form the backbone of our country.”

Reaffirming his administration’s support for public officers, Davis said, “This Government stands with Bahamian workers. From the beginning, our mission has been to make life better for those who work hard every day — our teachers, nurses, uniformed officers, and the thousands of public servants who give of themselves for our country.”

He explained that the national salary review was initiated by the Government, not at the request of any union.

“This review was not done at the request of any union; it was done because my Government believes Bahamian workers deserve better,” Davis said. “We wanted to look carefully and independently at how salaries across the public service can be made fairer and more reflective of the value of the work you do.”

“I can now confirm that we will make that review public. Bahamians deserve to see for themselves the effort that has gone into ensuring fairness and equity in how we reward those who serve,” he continued.

The Prime Minister also sought to allay concerns about compensation, stating that all public servants would be paid before the Christmas holidays.

“If the question is one of payment, let me say again. Every public servant will be paid before Christmas,” Davis said. “The Ministry of Finance and the Treasury have been working to ensure this, and I am satisfied that they are on course to deliver.”

He noted that existing agreements between the Government and the unions remain in effect.

“The agreements between the Government and the unions remain in place, and we will continue to honour them,” he stated. “Some of these are approaching renewal, and as we move forward, we will do so with respect, transparency, and a commitment to the long-term wellbeing of workers and their families.”

Davis acknowledged the economic challenges many Bahamian families face but said his administration has been proactive in addressing them.

“I understand the pressures many families are facing. I know the cost of living has stretched household budgets. That is precisely why this Government has been acting, not waiting, to make things better,” he said.

He closed his statement with an appeal for unity and cooperation, saying:

“I am asking the workers of this country to stand with me. Let us choose partnership over division and dialogue over confrontation. When we work together, we achieve more for everyone. The Bahamas will always move forward when we act in unity and good faith, when we put the people first. That is the path my Government is committed to.”