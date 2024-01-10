PM addresses PLP supporters on Majority Rule Day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters gathered at the party’s headquarters on Farrington Road Wednesday morning to mark the 57th anniversary of Majority Rule Day.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, during a brief speech made on the steps of the PLP Headquarters, paid homage to the nation’s forefathers who fought for Majority Rule Day in 1967 and promised that his administration will continue to work on behalf of Bahamians.

January 10, 1967 marks the transition from a minority government to Majority Rule, the point of transition to a modern democracy.