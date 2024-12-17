PM acknowledges death of Bahamian music legend ‘Peanuts’ Taylor

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis has acknowledged the passing of Bahamian musical legend John Berkley ‘Peanuts’ Taylor who passed away aged the age of 89; in a press statement issued Tuesday afternoon the nation’s leader asserted, The Bahamas has lost one of its finest sons.”

“Ann and I are deeply saddened by the passing of John Berkley “Peanuts” Taylor, a man whose rhythm, spirit, and story embodied the very soul of our nation.”

The Prime Minister continued, “To many Bahamians Peanuts was more than entertainer; he was our cultural treasure.”

Prime Minister Davis noted that Peanuts’ career spanned from “his humble beginnings on Shirley Street to the bright lights of global stages, his journey was a testament to resilience, talent, and an unrelenting love for his craft. He showed the world what it meant to be Bahamian—proud, passionate, and deeply connected to our roots.”

While recalling his personal interaction with the Bahamian icon he said, “I remember watching Peanuts perform, feeling the electrifying energy of his drums, and marveling at how he could connect with every person in the room as though he was playing just for them. Whether he was captivating audiences at the Drumbeat Club or representing The Bahamas on international stages, Peanuts carried our culture with pride and distinction.”

“His contributions extended far beyond his music. He nurtured and inspired countless young Bahamians, showing them that with determination and heart, they too could achieve greatness,” the Prime Minister said.

The nation’s chief ended his official statement by saying, “His legacy is reflected tightly into the fabric of our nation’s identity, and his rhythm will echo in our hearts for generations to come. To his family, loved ones, and the many lives he touched, Ann and I extend our deepest condolences. We will honor his memory by celebrating the life and light he brought to The Bahamas and the world. Rest in peace, Peanuts. Your beat will forever live on.”