PLP Senator Quinton Lightbourne resigns from the Senate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Quinton Lightbourne has resigned as a Senator for the Progressive Liberal Party ( PLP). This following his appointment as Alternate Executive Director for the Caribbean at the International Development Bank (IDB).

When the senate resumed for parliamentary proceedings Monday morning, Lightbourne thanked his parliamentary colleagues, Prime Minister Philip Davis and the Bahamian people for the opportunity to serve. He called it one of the “greatest moments” of his life.

Lightbourne has also served as Chairman of The Bahamas Development Bank (BDB), one of youngest to do so.

The Government of The Bahamas has endorsed Lightbourne to sit on the IDB’s Board of Directors which is the IDB’s executive authority, and he will be responsible for conducting Bank operations in absence of the Executive Director.

In this role, Lightbourne will work closely with Caribbean stakeholders, which include The Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana, St. Lucia and Suriname. Lightbourne is also the youngest Bahamian to ever hold this position.

Among his accomplishments Lightbourne also revealed that in a few days he’s expected to become a father to a baby girl.