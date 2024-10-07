Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

PLP Senator Quinton Lightbourne resigns from the Senate

0
SHARES
113
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Quinton Lightbourne has resigned as a Senator for the Progressive Liberal Party ( PLP). This following his appointment as Alternate Executive Director for the Caribbean at the International Development Bank (IDB).

When the senate resumed for parliamentary proceedings Monday morning, Lightbourne thanked his parliamentary colleagues, Prime Minister Philip Davis and the Bahamian people for the opportunity to serve. He called it one of the “greatest moments” of his life.
Lightbourne has also served as Chairman of The Bahamas Development Bank (BDB), one of youngest to do so.

The Government of The Bahamas has endorsed Lightbourne to sit on the IDB’s Board of Directors which is the IDB’s executive authority, and he will be responsible for conducting Bank operations in absence of the Executive Director.

In this role, Lightbourne will work closely with Caribbean stakeholders, which include The Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana, St. Lucia and Suriname. Lightbourne is also the youngest Bahamian to ever hold this position.

Among his accomplishments Lightbourne also revealed that in a few days he’s expected to become a father to a baby girl.

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture